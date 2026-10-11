Class 4 Student Alleges Assault By Private School Principal In Bhopal, Father Files Complaint | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 4 student was allegedly assaulted by the principal of Father Agnel School in Bhopal on October 8, leaving him with injuries to his face and shoulder and difficulty hearing, according to his father. Uzer Ahmed filed a complaint at Gandhi Nagar police station the same night. The child underwent a medical examination at Hamidia Hospital, while his father demanded strict action and a fair investigation into the incident.

Principal allegedly continued beating the child despite apologies

According to the father, his son told him about the incident after returning home from school on October 8. The child alleged that school principal Manohar Kata continued beating him even as he kept apologising.

The father claimed that the child suffered injuries to his face and shoulder and experienced difficulty hearing after the alleged assault. He also said the child felt dizzy and fell down after reaching home.

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Complaint filed at police station the same night

Uzer Ahmed said he reached Gandhi Nagar police station between 11 pm and 11:30 pm on October 8 to file a complaint. He claimed that the police had informed him that the investigation was underway and that the medical report was being sought.

The father further alleged that a person associated with the school called him and asked him to settle the matter. He demanded strict action against the principal and a copy of the FIR.

School management's response awaited

The Father Agnel School management and the principal have not yet issued a statement regarding the allegations.

The father has demanded a fair investigation and action against those responsible. The Hamidia Hospital medical report and the police investigation are expected to help establish the nature of the injuries and clarify the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.