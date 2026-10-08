Class 3 Teacher Candidates Block Road In Bhopal, Demand Appointment And Joining Orders | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The candidates selected on merit for primary teacher Class 3 posts blockaded the road at Board Office Square in MP Nagar on Wednesday, demanding appointment and joining orders.

The protesters sat in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic in the area.

The candidates have been protesting at Board Office Square for the fourth consecutive day.

On Wednesday, ABVP joined the protest, raised slogans and staged a symbolic protest by beating plates and playing traditional instruments, demanding that the government take a concrete decision on their appointment.

The candidates were selected through the Class 3 teacher recruitment process. The eligibility test was conducted in 2024, followed by the selection examination in October-November 2025.

The results were declared in July 2026. Nearly 13,000 posts were announced.

According to the protesters, changes in the recruitment rules have delayed their appointment. They said they had been waiting for joining orders despite being selected on merit.