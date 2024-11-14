 Class 11 Student’s Wrongly Parked Scooter Set Ablaze Outside School In Jabalpur; Miscreants Flee (WATCH)
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two bike riders poured petrol on a scooter parked outside a school and set it afire in Jabalpur on Thursday. The riders then fled on a bike. Police suspect that the wrongly-parked scooter was blocking the way, following which the accused must have set it afire.

According to information, a 11th-class student parked his scooter outside Johnson School, located near Bandaria Tirahe in Jabalpur on Thursday and went inside the school for attending classes. The two bikers around 11.30 am noticed his bike and poured petrol on his scooter and then set it on fire.

Meanwhile, a motor mechanic who was sitting at his shop noticed it and tried to stop the boys but the accused ran away. Acting swiftly, the on-lookers tried to extinguish the fire but by then more than half of the scooter was burnt.

The school management and police were informed. The police then registered a case in the Gorakhpur police station. The school management staff informed the police that they had no idea about the accused.

The management further told that only the students of class 12th have been allowed to bring vehicles, even after this there are some students who come by vehicles. Hence they have to park outside the school.

At present, the police is engaged in investigation to find out the exact reason behind the incident of fire in scooter under suspicious circumstances.

