Class 11 Girl Shoots Self With Soldier Dad's Gun Over Low Marks In Gwalior, Dies

Class 11 Girl Shoots Self To Death With Father Gun Over Low Marks In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 11 student allegedly shot herself using her father’s licensed pistol in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Thursday morning, said the police.

The bullet hit her chest, and she later died during treatment at the hospital.

As soon as informed, the police rushed to the spot and took charge of the matter. Here, police also recovered a suicide note which read, “Mai parivar ka naam roshan nahi kar payi, isliye ye kadam utha rahi hun. Good bye!...(I couldn’t make my family proud. That’s why I am taking this step. Good bye!)”

According to information, the incident took place near Girraj Ji Temple in Ghosipura area under Bahodapur police station limits. Police said the girl was identified as Twinkle Ahirwar, daughter of an ITBP jawan.

According to family members, a gunshot was heard around 7 am. Before the sound, all the members were asleep. However, when they rushed to the room, they found the door locked from inside and the girl lying in the pool of blood.

The family members then immediately broke open the window and the door. As the reached near her, they found a pistol lying nearby.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Jayarogya Hospital (JAH), where doctors declared her dead.

Investigation on

Police said a suicide note written in English was recovered from the room. In the note, she mentioned that she scored low marks in her recent exams and felt she could not make her family proud, which led her to take the step.

Her father is a soldier in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The girl had received her Class 11 results just two days earlier, which reportedly showed poor marks.

Police have registered a case and seized the suicide note and gun.

They said preliminary findings suggest academic pressure and low marks as the possible reason behind the suicide, but further investigation is ongoing.