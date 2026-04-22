Upset Over Poor Results, 17-Year-Old Girl Kills Self In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Depressed over poor results in examinations, 17-year-old girl student allegedly committed suicide at her home under Habibganj police station limits on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Monika Raikwar, was a Class 10 student residing in Shivaji Nagar. According to reports, her parents had gone to work and found her hanging when they returned. She was still breathing when they brought her down and rushed her to a hospital where she died during treatment early Wednesday morning.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot but family members claimed that Monika was upset after receiving poor examination results and had been under stress.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officials said other angles, including a possible personal relationship are also being examined. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Wednesday afternoon.