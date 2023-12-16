Civil Judge Exam: Won't Enforce Condition Of 3 Year Practice Or 70% Marks In LLB, Says MP HC To SC

FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court informed the Supreme Court that all candidates will be allowed to appear for the Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Recruitment exam 2023, regardless of meeting the requirement of having a minimum of 3 years of practice at the Bar after enrollment or 70% marks in LLB exam.

Based on the submission made by the HC, the SC provisionally allowed all candidates, including those who have not approached the court, to appear in the exam scheduled to be held on December 18. This will be subject to the outcome of the petitions challenging the validity of these requirements, which are pending before the HC.

On June 23, the HC amended the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Service (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994, making it mandatory under Rule 7 (g) to have minimum 3 years of practice at the Bar after enrollment, including a minimum of 6 appearance or order sheets to furnish the same in order to be eligible for the examination.

In the absence of the same, the other mandatory requirement was scoring a minimum of 70% (For General category, 50% for SC/ST) of the Cumulative Grade Point Average in the very first attempt without appearing in any backlogs or ATKT during the entirety of the academic course.

HC advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, “The HC has informed the SC that all candidates will be allowed in the civil judge examination to be held on January 14.”