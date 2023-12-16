Bhopal: Man Killed, Friend Injured As Car Rams Into Bike | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man was killed and his friend critically injured after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle in Sonkatch village of Berasia on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jitendra Mehar, private employee and a resident of Dillod village in Gunga.

Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Rachna Mishra said Mehar along with his friend Deepak was heading towards his home from Berasia.

As soon as they reached near a petrol pump, a car rushing at a high speed collided with their bike head-on.

Both of them were injured. The car driver, however, sped away.

Onlookers rushed the duo to a private hospital in Bhopal.

Mehar died while undergoing treatment on Saturday noon, while Deepak is said to be in a critical condition.

The police have registered a case against the errant driver and launched a manhunt.

2 women die after tractor-trolley overturns, 12 injured

Two women died and 12 people were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying people to attend a wedding overturned in Berasia on Saturday morning. Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Rachna Mishra said that the accident took place in Sankheda village in Berasia. Women of the village were on way to attend a wedding organised in Bhaisonda. As soon as the tractor reached a turn between village Kachnariya and Sankheda, it lost control and overturned.

Two women - Kesarbai (60) and Chatarbai Gurjar (36) - died. Twelve other people were referred to government hospital in Berasia and Bhopal and their treatment is underway. MLA Vishnu Khatri visited Berasia Hospital to inquire about injured.