Cinema Never Promotes Wrong, Says, Gullak-Fame Actor Sunita Rajwar In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n Virasat 2024 concluded with play, ghazal, classical songs, mushaira and poets’ meet at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Sunday.

A discussion on, ‘OTT aur Cinema ka Bhashayi Samajik Sarokar (OTT and Cinema's linguistic concern) was held in which TV actors Meghna Malik, Sunita Rajwar and Zameel Khan took part.

Sunita, who has played many characters in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Koi Hai, CID and Savdhaan India, said cinema never promoted wrong. It shows you a story through the film.

“It depends on you how you take it. No story asks you to make a wrong assumption in your mind. You should take it as a lesson that if you do wrong, then naturally wrong will happen to you,” she said.

The Gullak-fame actor further said “Now, if you say that people are getting spoiled by watching Mirzapur, then cinema has also given films like Baghban. Why don't you imbibe values ??it teaches you? Why do parents not have the place they should have in today's times? Why don't you learn all this from cinema? Why do you always run after wrong things?”

Meghna Malik, who made her mark with the show Na Aana Is Des Meri Laado and played the domineering character of Amma ji said, “In the coming time, I will be seen in about 5 to 6 web series and films, in which my character is of different types.” The event began with baitbazi. It was followed by a play, Katghare Mein Ghalib, written by Professor Danish Iqbal and directed by Anil Sharma.