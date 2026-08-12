Choked Drains, Garbage Littered All Over Bhopal Railway Station—MPPCB Assesses ₹10 Lakh Fine For Poor Waste Management

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) has assessed an environmental compensation of Rs. 10.06 lakh against the Railways over poor waste management and unhygienic conditions at Bhopal Railway Station.

A recovery notice has also been issued to the Railways.

The assessment was submitted before the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Central Zone Bench in Bhopal on Tuesday during the hearing of a petition filed by Shivam Kumar Kori.

The bench comprised Justice S.K. Singh and expert member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi.

The MPPCB informed the tribunal that, in compliance with its previous directions, the environmental damage caused by improper waste management at the station was assessed and the compensation amount calculated at Rs. 10.06 lakh.

After being informed about the assessment and recovery notice, the Railways sought additional time to file its response. The NGT granted two weeks and scheduled the next hearing for September 24.

CPCB Given Two Weeks to Respond

During the hearing, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed the tribunal that its name was not appearing on the NGT portal, preventing it from filing its response. The bench directed the registry to take necessary action and granted the CPCB two weeks to submit its reply.

Joint inspection found waste management gaps

A joint committee report submitted before the NGT had highlighted several deficiencies at the station. Choked and overflowing drains were found near platforms 4 and 5, while the solid waste storage area on platform 6 was not properly covered.

Waste-filled bags were also found along the railway tracks and surrounding areas.

The report further noted inadequate scientific waste collection and poor segregation of wet and dry waste.