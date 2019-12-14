Chill intensifies in Madhya Pradesh after rain

BHOPAL: Amidst foggy weather, sharp drop of 2 to 5 degree Celsius in day as well as night temperature was recorded all over the state on Saturday. The drop was witnessed over central and adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh.
A drop of three degree Celsius was recorded in day temperature and 2.6 degree Celsius night. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 22.8 degree Celsius which was 3.6 degree Celsius below normal while a minimum temperature of 13.8 degree Celsius which was 2.7 degree Celsius above normal was recorded.
Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degree Celsius which was 3.2 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 13.5 degree Celsius above normal.
Pachmarhi recorded a fall of 5 degree Celsius in night temperature with 9.8 degree Celsius which was lowest in the state. Shajapur recorded a drop of 3.8 degree Celsius in night temperature. Sheopur, Guna and Datia each recorded a drop of three degree Celsius in night temperature.
Similarly, Rewa recorded a drop of 5.4 degree Celsius and Nowgaon of 5.2 degree Celsius in day temperature. Satna recorded a drop of 5.1 degree Celsius, Khajuraho of 4.4 degree Celsius, Shajapur of 3 degree Celsius, Gwalior of 3.2 degree Celsius, Guna of 2.8 degree Celsius while Shivpuri and Ujjain each recorded drop of 2 degree Celsius.
