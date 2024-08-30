Chief Secretary Orders Tightened Security At Medical Colleges & Hospitals Across Madhya Pradesh Following Kolkata Incident

Chief Secretary Veera Rana | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Veera Rana issued directives to the collectors and superintendents of police on Thursday to over security at the medical colleges and hospitals in the state, keeping in mind the recent incident at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Rana issued the directives through a video conferencing. She asked the collectors and SPs to visit the hospitals. Union Health Secretary on Wednesday held talks with the director generals of police and senior officers of all the states over security in hospitals across the country. Rana discussed the directives issued by the Union Health Secretary with the field officers.

Read Also MP: Jan Shikshaks Inspect Schools But Rarely Take Classes

She said that CCTV cameras should be installed in the district hospitals and security should be regularly monitored. She also said security guards should be imparted training so that they can handle any emergency situation. Rana said it should be checked whether the provisions for security were put on the notice board or not. She advised the senior officials to focus on the security at hospitals. There should be pass system for entry in hospitals, she said, adding that special care should be taken to deploy officials on night duty.

It should be regularly checked whether there are proper lighting arrangements or not and that the local police should patrol the hospitals regularly, she said.

Instructions on stray cattle

Chief Secretary Veera Rana has issued directives to the officials over stray animals on roads. The cows roaming around the roads should be sent to the cowsheds according to the government’s scheme, Rana said. The CS also took feedback about the progress of work on Rajaswa Mahaabhiyan (revenue collection drive) and Jal Jeevan Mission.