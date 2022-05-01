Chhindwara civic body duped, FIR against Delhi based e-rickshaw company

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhindwara police have registered a case against a New Delhi-based company for cheating Chhindwara Municipal Corporation (CMC) on the pretext of supplying e-rickshaw, said the police on Saturday.

Kotwali police station incharge told Free Press that under the government-run scheme, the CMC had sanctioned Rs 6.70 lakh to provide four e-rickshaws to four beneficiaries in April 2021.

A tender was called for the supply and a Delhi based company qualified for the tender. The CMC deposited Rs 6.70 lakh in the account of the company. More than eight months passed, but the company did not supply the rickshaws.

The CMC officials lodged a complaint and on the basis of complaint, the Kotwali police have registered the case under Section 420 and other sections of IPC. A team will leave for Delhi to arrest the accused.

