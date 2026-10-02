Chhindwara Aanganwadi Viral Video: Anganwadi Worker Relaxes On Floor, Gets Foot Massage From Schoolgirl In Chhindwara | VIDEO

Anganwadi Helper Lies On Floor, Gets Foot Massage From Little Girl In Chhindwara | VIDEO | X

Chhindwara Anganwadi Viral Video: A video, sparking concerns over the conduct of staff at educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh, surfaced on social media. The clip showed the students allegedly being made to perform inappropriate tasks like giving foot massage to Aanganwadi worker. Earlier, too, videos exposed students digging soil on school ground, washing utensils, while teacher sleeps.

Anganwadi helper asks girl to press her feet in Chhindwara

In the latest incident, a video from an Anganwadi centre in Chacha Mohalla, Ward No. 12, Chandameta, Parasia, in Chhindwara district, has gone viral on social media.

The video allegedly shows an Anganwadi helper lying on the floor while a young girl stands on her legs and presses them with her feet. The helper can also be heard instructing the child on where to apply more pressure and where to move her feet.

The incident has raised concerns over the treatment and supervision of children at the Anganwadi centre. Further details about the incident and any action taken by the authorities are awaited.

Bhopal teacher seen getting foot massage from student

The Chhindwara incident comes after a similar case was reported from Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Gandhinagar, Bhopal.

A video showed a teacher sitting on a chair with one leg resting on another chair while a student massaged her foot during school hours. The incident reportedly took place on a Thursday, while the video surfaced on social media later.

The teacher denied any wrongdoing and said she had twisted her foot after stepping into a broken tile pit near the school gate. She claimed that the student had massaged her foot to help reduce the pain.

Chhatarpur teacher accused of asking minors to bring liquor

#WATCH | 'Bhagwan Das Ne Mangwayi...': Govt School Student Exposes Teacher Sent Him To Buy Liquor In Chhatarpur #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #MPschool pic.twitter.com/3mjWt6EgQ2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 17, 2026

In another case, a government school teacher in Chhatarpur has been accused of consuming alcohol on school premises and asking minor students to bring liquor for him.

Teacher Bhagwandas Ahirwar is posted at Government Middle School in Hyderabad village under the Bamnour cluster. Villagers alleged that he often reached school after consuming alcohol and sent students to purchase liquor.

A video purportedly shows minors carrying a liquor bottle and referring to “Maasab”, allegedly referring to the teacher.

An audio recording has also surfaced, allegedly featuring the teacher’s wife threatening the person who recorded the video. The audio has not been independently verified.

District Education Officer PK Raikwar said an inquiry would be conducted if a complaint was received. He added that action would be taken as per rules if the allegations were found to be true.