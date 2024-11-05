Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Welcomes MP CM Mohan Yadav At His Residence (WATCH)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday welcomed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence. CM Sai welcomed MP CM Yadav by offering him a shawl and fruit basket.

MP CM Yadav attended and inaugurated the three-day 'Rajyotsav' 2024 program as the chief guest. CM Yadav congratulated CM Sai on the Chhattisgarh Foundation Day and conveyed his best wishes.

Chhattisgarh has been celebrating its State Foundation Day, Rajyotsava 2024. Chhattisgarh was carved out from Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000.

On this occasion, MP CM Yadav conveyed his best wishes to the state, saying that the state should always move ahead on the path of progress and the journey of pleasant changes in the lives of citizens.

In a social media post on X, Yadav wrote, "Hail Chhattisgarh Mother! I had the privilege of participating in the Rajyotsav program organized in the capital Raipur today on the 25th foundation day of Chhattisgarh, a sacred land of rich heritage and culture. My best wishes are that the state should always move ahead on the path of progress and the journey of pleasant changes in the lives of citizens should move forward. On this occasion, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh Ji, Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Saw and Vijay Sharma along with other dignitaries were present."

Chhattisgarh CM Sai took to X about the event celebration and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state. He also said that in just 10 months, the state government fulfilled several promises it had made during elections.

The social media post reads, "Today, along with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, I participated in the "Deepawali Milan Samaroh" organized in the capital Raipur. Many of the promises of Modi's guarantee were prominently fulfilled by our government in just 10 months, due to which all the people of the state celebrated the Diwali of good governance with great joy."

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Saw, BJP's state president Kiran Singh Dev, Cabinet Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, MP Brijmohan Aggarwal, and other dignitaries were also present in the event.