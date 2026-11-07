Chhath Puja Special Trains 2026: Bhopal Division To Operate 24 Special Trains For Festivals, Security Tightened At Major Stations |

Diwali Special Trains 2026: In anticipation of the increased passenger rush during the Diwali and Chhath festivals, the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway has implemented comprehensive measures to ensure a safe, smooth, and convenient travel experience. To meet the heightened demand during the festive season, a total of 24 special trains (12 pairs) are being operated through the Bhopal Division, connecting to various destinations. These special trains provide passengers with additional travel options to major cities and significant religious sites across the country.

West Central Railway Special Trains- Diwali Train Schedule 2026

To facilitate travel during the Diwali and Chhath festivals, 24 special trains (12 pairs) are being operated through the Bhopal Division during the month of November. These include the following special trains: Rani Kamalapati, Bhopal to Danapur special train (01667/01668), Rani Kamalapati station, Bhopal to Rewa special train (02191/02192).

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Mau (01123/01124), Pune–Gorakhpur (01415/01416), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Gorakhpur (01079/01080), Hadapsar–Ghazipur City (01431/01432), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Banaras (01051/01052), Sultanpur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (04212/04211), Ajmer–Ranchi (09619/09620), Jodhpur–Chennai Beach (04815/04816), Udhna–Prayagraj (04106/04105), and Bandra Terminus–Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi (02200/02199).

The Bhopal Division special trains will have scheduled stops at Itarsi, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, Vidisha, Guna, Ruthiyai, and other designated stations. The operation of these special trains will provide additional travel options for passengers during the festive season and help reduce overcrowding on regular trains.