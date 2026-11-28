Chhatarpur Youth Dies After Tractor Hits Bike; Woman Allegedly Dies By Suicide Hours Later |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. A 22-year-old man died during treatment after a sand-laden tractor hit his motorcycle on the Naogaon-Dadri Bilhari road. Hours later, a 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in Niwari village under Garhi Malhara police station limits.

The woman, Khushboo Anuragi, was reportedly close to the deceased youth, Pradeep Anuragi. She was said to be in shock after learning about his death. However, their alleged relationship has not been officially confirmed. Police have started investigating both incidents.

Sand-Laden Tractor Hits Motorcycle, Youth Dies During Treatment

According to information, Pradeep Anuragi (22), son of Arjun Anuragi and a resident of Indrahata village near Naogaon in Uttar Pradesh, was travelling on his motorcycle on Friday evening at around 4 pm.

A sand-laden tractor allegedly hit his motorcycle on the Naogaon-Dadri Bilhari road. Pradeep suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Naogaon Hospital by his family. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur, where he died during treatment.

His family alleged that the tractor coming from the opposite direction had hit his motorcycle. The vehicle reportedly belongs to Madanpal, a resident of Bilhari. The family has demanded that the police seize the tractor and take strict action against those responsible.

Woman Found Dead At Home

The second incident took place in Niwari village, where 23-year-old Khushboo Anuragi, daughter of Dilip Anuragi, was found dead by suicide.

Her brother, Nitin Anuragi, said Khushboo ran a tailoring centre and a beauty parlour. On Friday night, the family celebrated her nephew's birthday. Around midnight, everyone went to sleep in the same room. It is suspected that Khushboo took the extreme step between 2 am and 3 am. The family discovered the incident around 5 am.

Police Investigating Both Cases

Police were informed through Dial 112. The Garhi Malhara police reached the spot, completed the necessary formalities and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating both deaths. The circumstances surrounding the incidents and any possible connection between them are yet to be established.