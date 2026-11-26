Indore Death News: Elderly Woman Found Dead In Tilak Nagar House; 18-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Lasudia |

Indore Crime News: Two separate incidents of death have come to light in two different areas of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. An elderly woman was found dead inside her rented house in Tilak Nagar, while an 18-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide in the Lasudia area. Police have started investigations into both cases.

Elderly Woman Found Dead In Indore's Tilak Nagar

In the first incident, the body of an elderly woman was found on her bed inside her rented house near Mangal Bhavan in Tilak Nagar on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Chandrakanta Sand. She was living on rent in a house owned by Dinesh Chaurasia.

According to the landlord, the woman regularly visited a temple and watered the plants kept around the house. However, she had not been seen since Wednesday afternoon, and the door of her room remained closed.

At his wife's suggestion, the landlord called out to the woman several times but received no response. He then informed the police. As the iron door could not be opened, a welder was called to cut it open. When they entered the room, the woman was found dead on her bed.

The woman's husband had passed away, and her daughter occasionally visited her.

According to Tilak Nagar police, she may have died due to a heart attack or an underlying medical condition. However, the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report.

18-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Indore's Lasudia Area

In another incident, an 18-year-old youth was found dead in the Lasudia area late Wednesday night. The deceased, identified as Baban, was the son of Parasram and originally belonged to Bihar.

He worked at a restaurant in Scheme No. 78. According to police, an acquaintance took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said the young man allegedly died by suicide by hanging. The reason behind his death is not yet known.

The Lasudia police have started an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

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