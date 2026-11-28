Chhatarpur Accident: Mother Seeks Help As Injured Sons Lie On Road; Dial 112 Arrives After 108 Ambulance Fails To Respond |

Motorcycle Accident In Chhatarpur: Emergency medical services in Madhya Pradesh have come under scrutiny after a heartbreaking incident occurred in Chhatarpur district. Two brothers were injured in a motorcycle accident on Kitpura Road on Friday night. As the injured men lay on the road in pain, their mother desperately pleaded with passersby for help. However, the 108 ambulance failed to reach the spot on time.

Eventually, a Dial 112 police vehicle reached the spot and took the injured men to the hospital.

Motorcycle Loses Balance On Kitpura Road

According to information, the injured men, identified as Indrajeet Rajput and Ramteerth Rajput, were travelling by motorcycle from Gaurihar to their village, Kitpura, late at night. Their motorcycle lost balance on Kitpura Road, causing both men to fall and sustain injuries.

Following the accident on Kitpura Road, the two men lay on the road, groaning in pain. Their mother held them in her lap and sought help from passing motorists. However, despite her repeated pleas, no immediate assistance arrived.

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Dial 112 Police Vehicle Takes Injured Men To Hospital

After receiving information about the Gaurihar road accident, a Dial 112 police vehicle reached the spot and transported both injured men to the Community Health Centre.

Gaurihar police station in-charge (SHO) Roop Narayan Pateriya confirmed that both men were admitted to the hospital and received medical treatment.

108 Ambulance Delay Raises Questions

The incident has once again raised concerns about the 108 ambulance service in Madhya Pradesh. The ambulance reportedly failed to reach the accident spot on time, forcing the family to depend on the police emergency response vehicle.

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