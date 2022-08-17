Chhatarpur: Unfinished Tricolour paintings draw flak

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Gross carelessness of Chhatarpur municipal administration has come to light at a time when the whole country is immersed in celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Chhatarpur municipal administration's bid to promote Har Ghar Tiranga campaign went terribly wrong, as the paintings made on the walls of District Hospital portray unfinished paintings of Tricolour, which has come under scathing attack by residents most of whom are youths.

The person incharge of wall paintings forgot to outline the Ashok Chakra, which is placed in the middle of the National flag. This angered youths of the district who said it was akin to showing disrespect to Tricolour. Expressing dismay, student Palak Kushwaha stated, “This is an insult to Tricolour, which is the pride of our nation. The municipal administration must swing into action to address it.”

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has seen numerous initiatives to celebrate the occasion, be it by the school students, administration or armed forces. Amidst glorious celebrations, such negligence by Chhatarpur municipal administration has raised eyebrows.

CEO of Chhatarpur Municipality, Ompal Singh Bhadauria said that it was the painter's mistake and assured of necessary correction in the paintings wherever required.

Read Also Chhatarpur: Rangers association asks to boycott felicitation functions