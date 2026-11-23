Chhatarpur Tractor Accident: Farmer, 10-Year-Old Son Die As Tractor Plunges Into 70-Foot-Deep Well While Ploughing Field | FP Photo

Chhatarpur Well Accident: A tragic tractor accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur claimed the lives of a farmer and his 10-year-old son on Sunday evening. The father-son duo fell into a 70-foot-deep well along with their tractor while ploughing a field. The tractor had reportedly been purchased on Dhanteras this year. The incident took place in the Jangal Har area of Hatna village, under the jurisdiction of the Orchha Road police station in Chhatarpur district.

Family had recently purchased tractor for ₹6 lakh on Dhanteras

According to reports, farmer Santosh Yadav was ploughing his field with his son, Durgesh Yadav, at around 4 PM when the tractor suddenly went out of control and plunged into a well in the field. The well reportedly contained around 20 feet of water.

The incident was witnessed by Santosh's 12-year-old daughter, Rashi, who was also present in the field. She immediately raised an alarm and alerted other family members.

Santosh's elder brother, Deshraj Yadav, was irrigating a nearby field when he heard the commotion. He rushed to the spot and informed the police.

The family had reportedly purchased the tractor on Dhanteras this year for around ₹6 lakh through financing.

Family Had Recently Purchased Tractor For Rs 6 Lakh On Dhanteras |

Crane And Divers Called For Rescue Operation

After receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and started a rescue operation. A crane was brought in to pull out the tractor and recover the father and son from the well. Divers and police personnel from the Orchha Road police station are also present at the site.

The rescue operation has been challenging due to the well's depth and the water inside it. According to the information, the bodies had not yet been recovered, and efforts were underway to retrieve them.

Family Devastated After Father And Son's Death

The Chhatarpur well accident has left the family devastated and the entire village in mourning. Durgesh was a Class 3 student and the only son in the family. He had two elder sisters, Ayushi (14) and Rashi (12).

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