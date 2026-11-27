Chhatarpur Theft Case: Thief Steals Mobile Phones Worth ₹10–15 Lakh From Electronics Shop; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Chhatarpur Mobile Shop Theft: A burglary came to light after a thief broke into an electronics shop in Chhatarpur on intervening night of Thursday and Friday and stole mobile phones worth an estimated ₹10–15 lakh. The thief entered the shop by cutting through its tin roof while the shutters remained locked. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Police have launched an investigation.

The electronics shop robbery took place at Jai Balaji Electronics, located at Phubbara Square near bus stand in Chhatarpur, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Thief Cuts Through Tin Roof To Enter Sumit Patwa's Mobile Shop

According to reports, an unidentified thief targeted the mobile shop owned by businessman Sumit Patwa. He allegedly tore through the tin roofing to enter the premises. Once inside, they collected the mobile phones stored in the shop and escaped with them.

The Chhatarpur shop theft came to light Friday morning when the shop owner arrived and discovered the burglary. He immediately informed the police. Initial estimates suggest that the stolen mobile phones are worth between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh.

#WATCH | Chhatarpur: Thieves Break Into A Shop, Make Way With Mobile Phones Worth Rs 15 lakh #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/UbuhqNbJuv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 27, 2026

CCTV Footage Captures Chhatarpur Mobile Shop Theft

After receiving information about the electronics shop robbery, a team from City Kotwali police station reached the spot and inspected the premises. During the inspection, police found that the thief had entered through the tin roof despite the shop's shutters remaining closed.

The CCTV footage of the theft has captured the activities of the unidentified suspects. Police are examining the footage to identify those involved in the Chhatarpur theft case.

The police are also assessing the exact number of mobile phones stolen from the shop and their total value. Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest the accused.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

FPJ Smart — Daily News GamesFPJ Smart: five news games, new every morning.game.freepressjournal.in