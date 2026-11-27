Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The examination and evaluation system of Barkatullah University (BU) has come under scrutiny after around 65 of nearly 200 BCom second-year students were awarded zero marks in Business Statistics.

Additionally, a student who appeared in all four papers was marked absent in every subject in the university’s results. Apart from the unusually high number of zero scores in Business Statistics, discrepancies in students’ names and marks have also been reported.

Students face Dec 1 deadline pressure

The last date for filling out supplementary examination forms is Dec 1. Students said the results were declared in the last days of October, while the errors came to light in November.

They fear that any delay in correcting the results could affect their eligibility for supplementary examinations and disrupt their further studies. Sakshi, one of the affected students, said she had appeared in all four examinations but was marked absent in every subject in the result.

MCom student Arvind said he had accompanied the affected students to the university. They have submitted a written complaint to the registrar, demanding re-verification of answer sheets and marks.

Registrar assures correction

BU registrar Samar Bahadur Singh said the university had initiated the process of correcting the discrepancies after receiving the complaint. He assured the students that the errors would get corrected at the earliest. He said the affected students would not be required to fill out supplementary examination forms.

The technical problems were already surrounding the result process which delayed the examination results this year. The university has outsourced result processing to Infinity Certification Service, which was awarded the tender for the entire process of generating results. After answer copies are evaluated at the university level, the marks are sent for digital processing. The agency involved in result processing converts the marks into the required CGPA/SGPA and grading format.