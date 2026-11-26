Events In Bhopal this Weekend: Bhopal has an exciting calendar of events lined up for November 28 and 29. The city is offering residents several ways to make their weekend memorable. From catching popular singer Harrdy Sandhu live to enjoying stand-up comedy witnessing Women Asian Hockey Championship finals and experiencing Rajasthani traditional musical heritage, these upcoming events has plenty of options this weekend.



Here are six events to explore this weekend.



1. Harrdy Sandhu Live Concert In Bhopal

Music lovers can look forward to a live performance by popular singer Harrdy Sandhu on Saturday, November 28. The concert will be held at Bansal Group of Institutions in Bhopal. Known for his popular Bollywood and Punjabi tracks, the singer’s concert is expected to attract fans looking for a musical evening. The event will start at 8 PM, with ticket price starting at 699/- onwards.

Date: Saturday, November 28

Venue: Bansal Group of Institutes, Kokta Bypass, Bhopal



2. Daru Badnaam: Comedy Show by Inder Sahani

Comedy enthusiasts can attend Daru Badnaam, Inder Sahani comedy show, on November 28. The show offers comedy enthusiasts an opportunity to spend their Saturday evening full of laughter. The show is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm with tickets priced at 499/- onwards.

Date: Saturday, November 28

Venue: Hotel Aditya Residency, Zone-II, MP Nagar, Bhopal



3. Women's Asian Hockey Trophy– Final Day

Sports enthusiasts can head to Hockey Stadium for the final day of Women's Asian Hockey Championship. The event is expected to draw attention of hockey fans on its concluding stage. The tournament will start at 4:30 pm. Fans can register for the free passes and enjoy the tournament for free.

Date: Saturday, November 28

Venue: Hockey Stadium, International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal



4. Rangeelo Rajasthan Bhopal

Adding a cultural touch to the weekend, The multi-day programme Rangeelo Rajasthan will be held at Bansal Plaza and will offer visitors an opportunity to experience the vibrant traditions and cultural flavour of Rajasthan. Ticket price Starting at 2,183/- including authentic Rajasthani Dinner Buffet. Separate tickets are required for ages six and above.

Date: Saturday and Sunday, November 28-29

Venue: Hyatt Place, Bansal Plaza, Bhopal

5. Finding Love: Vaibhav Karn Stand-Up Comedy

Comedy fans can also catch Vaibhav Karn performing his stand-up comedy show, Finding Love, on Sunday, November 29. The event will be organised at Bhopal Event Club from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. The stand-up show is an option for audiences looking to end their weekend with laughter.

Date: Sunday, November 29

Venue: Bhopal Event Club, Bhopal



6. The Manganiyar Seduction

For audiences interested in music and cultural performances, The Manganiyar Seduction Bhopal is another event to look forward to. Scheduled for November 29 at Ravindra Bhawan, the event will reflect rich musical traditions of Rajasthan's Manganiyar community to the stage. The event will start from 8 pm and continue till 9:30 pm with tickets price starting at 499/-.

Date: Sunday, November 29

Venue: Hansdhwani Auditorium, Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal