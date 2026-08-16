Chhatarpur Schoolchildren Walk Over 40 Km On I-Day Seeking Road, Bridge & Electricity; Meet MLA At 1:30 AM | VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): While the entire nation was celebrating the 80th Independence Day, few schoolchildren from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district allegedly walked more than 40 km demanding basic facilities including a road, bridge and electricity.

According to information, the students staged a protest in Tatam village of Chhatarpur district which continued for nearly 18 hours until receiving an assurance from local BJP MLA Kamakhya Pratap Singh.

The protesters began their march on the morning of August 15, demanding construction of a road from Madhapurwa to Tatam, a bridge connecting Tapran Purwa to Tatam and electricity supply in Ward No. 20 of the village.

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#WATCH | Chhatarpur Schoolchildren Walk Over 40 Km On I-Day Seeking Road, Bridge & Electricity; Meet MLA At 1:30 AM On August 16 #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/bgA1vbI0ZX — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 16, 2026

Villagers said the absence of proper road and bridge connectivity causes serious problems, especially during the monsoon.

They added, schoolchildren are forced to travel through difficult routes and cross waterlogged stretches to reach school.

After walking throughout the day, the protesters reached Maharajpur tehsil at around 7 pm.

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They held discussions with officials but, after allegedly failing to receive a satisfactory assurance, decided to continue towards Chhatarpur.

Around a kilometre from the tehsil, they were informed that MLA Kamakhya Pratap Singh would meet them.

The protesters waited for several hours at a petrol pump amid heavy rain. As the MLA did not arrive, some protesters raised slogans against him.

Later, the villagers refused to meet the MLA at his private residence and insisted on holding talks at a public place.

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Students meet MLA at 1:30 Am

A delegation of children and villagers was subsequently taken to Naugaon Circuit House.

At around 1:30 am, the delegation met the MLA, who assured them that the tender process for the required works would begin within three to four days.

Following the assurance, the protest ended. The administration arranged vehicles to take the protesters back, and they reached their village at around 2:30 am on Sunday.

Villagers said children should be carrying books, not walking kilometres to demand basic facilities, and are now waiting for the promised work to begin.