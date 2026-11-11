Chhatarpur Road Accident: Woman On Way To Celebrate Bhai Dooj Hit by Speeding Car, Critically Injured

Chhatarpur Road Accident: Woman On Way To Celebrate Bhai Dooj At Parental Home Hit by Speeding Car, Critically Injured |

Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: A 49-year-old woman was critically injured after a speeding car rammed into her motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. The accident occurred when she was on her way with her son to her parental home to perform the Bhai Dooj tilak ceremony for her brother.

The incident took place near Ham village under the Kotwali police station area in Chhatarpur. The impact of the collision was so severe that the woman was thrown nearly 10 feet away and landed on a pile of gravel kept for road construction. Her son sustained minor injuries.

According to reports, the woman injured in road accident, identified as Pramila Awasthi, was travelling with her son Hariom. They were heading to Rajapurwa village, where her parental home is located. A speeding car approached from behind and hit their motorcycle.

Pramila, a resident of Kota village and widow of Hargovind Awasthi, suffered serious injuries to her head, face and other parts of her body. Her son fell in the opposite direction but escaped with minor injuries. The motorcycle was also damaged in the collision.

The occupants of the car fled the spot without helping the injured woman.

Police Begins Investigation

After the Chhatarpur road accident in Madhya Pradesh, local residents helped take Pramila and her son to the Chhatarpur District Hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the Bhai Dooj accident. The occupants of the car are yet to be identified. Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the vehicle and those involved in the hit-and-run case in Chhatarpur.

Officials said further action would be taken once the people involved in the accident are identified.