Chhatarpur Road Accident: Mother-Son Duo Killed After Wooden Slab From Tractor Falls On Bike

Chhatarpur Road Accident: Three Of A Family, A Mother-Son Duo And Aunt Killed After Wooden Slab Falls On Bike |

Three Killed In Road Accident: A woman from Bansiya village in Chhatarpur district and two other members of her family died in a road accident while returning from a family function. The accident occurred in neighbouring Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, where a wooden slab loaded on a tractor fell on their motorcycle, killing a mother-son duo and another family member.

Kapil Prajapati, 19, died on the spot, while his mother, Vimla Prajapati, and aunt, Leela Prajapati who was a resident of Bansiya village, Chhatarpur district, died during treatment.

Family Was Returning From Mundan Ceremony

According to information, Leela Prajapati, 43 had visited her maternal home in Baray village in Mahoba district. She attended a mundan ceremony in Rivai village with her maternal family.

On October 25, she was returning with her elder sister Vimla, 46, and nephew Kapil on a motorcycle after the ceremony. Kapil was riding the bike, while his mother and aunt were seated behind him.

Wooden Slab Falls On Motorcycle

The Mahoba road accident occurred near Gahrauli village. A New Holland tractor carrying a cultivator and a large wooden slab was moving along the road.

As the motorcycle riders tried to overtake the tractor, the wooden slab fell on them. All three suffered serious injuries in the Bansiya Villae accident. Kapil died at the spot, while the two women were taken to a hospital in Mahoba for treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Both Women Die During Treatment

The condition of Vimla and Leela remained critical. Despite treatment, both died on October 26. The tractor bike accident claimed three lives from the same family.

The news left their family members devastated and brought grief to Bansiya village.

Leela's Last Rites In Bansiya

After the post-mortem, Leela's body was brought to her marital home in Bansiya village, where her last rites will be performed. The deaths of Kapil, his mother and his aunt have plunged both families into grief.