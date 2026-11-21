Chhatarpur Road Accident: Couple, 7-Year-Old Son Injured As Motorcycle Crashes While Trying To Avoid Dogs |

Chhatarpur Road Accident: A family of three was injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur after a pack of fighting stray dogs suddenly came in the path of their motorcycle. The incident has once again raised concerns over the growing stray dog menace in Madhya Pradesh and the lack of effective action by local authorities.

The accident took place on Satai Road under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station when the family was on its way to drop their 7-year-old son off at school. All three were rushed to the district hospital, where they were admitted for treatment.

Motorcyclist Loses Control While Trying To Avoid Fighting Dogs

Pappu Pal was riding a motorcycle with his wife, Anita Pal, and their son, Ansh Pal, a Class 2 student at Sanskar School, when the incident occurred.

While trying to avoid hitting the dogs, Pappu lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to fall.

People present at the spot rushed the injured family to the District Hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment.

Stray Dog Menace Raises Concerns Over Municipal Council's Action

The Satai road accident has once again highlighted the growing stray dog problem in Chhatarpur. Residents say stray dogs frequently roam the city's roads and residential areas. Their sudden movement, fighting and chasing of pedestrians often create dangerous situations for commuters.

The affected family has also questioned the Municipal Council's action against stray dogs. They alleged that despite claims of action by the authorities, the situation on the ground has not improved.

Residents have expressed concern over repeated accidents caused by stray dogs and incidents of dog bites. They have demanded effective steps from the Municipal Council and local administration to control the problem and ensure road safety.

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