Chhatarpur Reports 786 New TB Cases In 45 Days, Total Reaches 7,063 Amid Health Concerns In Bundelkhand | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the Madhya Pradesh government stepped up efforts to make the state tuberculosis (TB)-free by 2030, a report from the Chhatarpur district health department revealed a concerning number of TB cases.

A total of 7,063 TB patients were identified across the district between January 1 and November 17, 2026, including 786 cases reported during October and the first 17 days of November.

While health officials attributed the high numbers to expanded screening, poverty, malnutrition and poor nutritional intake in the Bundelkhand region remained major public health concerns.

786 TB Cases Detected In October And November

According to the health department, 639 TB patients were identified in October, while another 147 cases were reported during the first 17 days of November.

Together, these accounted for 786 cases during the 48-day period.

TB cases were detected across all age groups, from children as young as three to elderly people aged 75 and, in some instances, between 80 and 90.

Medical experts said several socio-economic and environmental factors increased vulnerability to TB in Bundelkhand.

Poor nutrition and widespread malnutrition weakened immunity, while tobacco and alcohol consumption, along with prolonged exposure to dust in workplaces such as stone-crushing units, posed additional health risks.

Screening Campaign Covers 549 Gram Panchayats

Chhatarpur TB Nodal Officer Dr Arunendra Shukla said expanded screening efforts had contributed to the increase in detected cases.

"Earlier, the scope of screening was limited, but now, using handheld X-ray machines and special camps, we are conducting testing campaigns across 549 gram panchayats in all eight blocks," Dr Shukla said.

He added that the department aimed to cover the district's population of approximately 21–22 lakh and screen five to six lakh people annually.

Health officials said government support and improved diagnostic technology had helped strengthen the identification, monitoring and treatment of TB patients.

However, the number of cases highlighted the challenges in achieving the state's TB-free target by 2030.

India Records Decline In TB Cases And Deaths

Meanwhile, India made progress in its fight against tuberculosis. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) and government data, the country recorded a 21% decline in new TB cases and a 28% reduction in TB-related deaths between 2015 and 2024.

More than 46,000 gram panchayats across the country had been certified TB-free under government campaigns.

The National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) and Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan continued to play key roles in the country's efforts to eliminate tuberculosis.

Under these programmes, patients received free diagnostic services, treatment, including newer regimens such as BPaLM for eligible patients, and nutritional assistance through the Nikshay Poshan Yojana.