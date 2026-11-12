Chhatarpur Police Raid: Over 100 LPG Cylinders Seized From Illegal Gas Warehouse; Case To Be Registered Under Essential Commodities Act

Chhatarpur Police Raid: 115 LPG Cylinders Seized From Illegal Gas Warehouse; Case To Be Registered Under Essential Commodities Act |

Chhatarpur News Today: In a major crackdown on illegal gas cylinder storage, the police and administration seized 115 LPG cylinders from a warehouse in Chhatarpur on Wednesday night. The joint team recovered both domestic and commercial cylinders. Legal action is being initiated against those involved in the illegal storage of gas cylinders.

The Illegal LPG warehouse located on Sarani road, in Chhatarpur, reportedly belongs to Bharat Sahu.

The raid was conducted by a joint team of the Revenue Department, Food and Civil Supplies Department and City Kotwali police. Chhatarpur SDM Rajlalan Bagri, the Tehsildar and Food Department officials were present during the operation.

During the illegal LPG cylinder storage raid in Chhatarpur, officials recovered 47 full and 68 empty cylinders. The seized stock included 93 domestic cylinders with a capacity of 14.2 kg each and 22 empty commercial cylinders with a capacity of 19 kg each.

Three Companies Bharat Gas HP Gas Indane Cylinders Seized

During the inspection, officials found 68 cylinders belonging to Bharat Gas, 28 from HP Gas and 19 from Indane. Of the total 115 cylinders, 47 were full domestic cylinders and 46 were empty domestic cylinders. The remaining 22 were empty commercial cylinders.

The Food Department team formally seized all the cylinders found at the warehouse. The Chhatarpur police raid was carried out following information about the unauthorised storage of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders.

Action Under Essential Commodities Act

According to the administration, legal action is being initiated against the warehouse owner for the unauthorised storage of domestic and commercial gas cylinders. A case will be registered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The administration is also examining the circumstances under which such a large number of LPG cylinders were stored at the warehouse without proper authorisation. Further legal proceedings are underway.