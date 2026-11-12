MP Government Jobs Update! 68,437 Employees Promoted; Recruitment For 1.5 Lakh Posts Planned As Chief Secretary Issues Directions In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief secretary Ashok Barnwal on Wednesday directed heads of all departments to complete the promotion process within the stipulated time frame.

He issued the instructions while reviewing cases related to compassionate appointments, departmental inquiries, pensions and other matters at Mantralaya.

The chief secretary was informed that 68,437 government servants have been promoted so far and the process to fill vacant posts is underway.

Officials also stated that proposals for direct recruitment to 6,588 posts had been sent to MPPSC. Similarly, a proposal for direct recruitment to 17,299 posts had been sent to ESB.

Barnwal said that the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and Employees Selection Board (ESB) will undertake the exercise of direct recruitment for 1.5 lakh posts.

All departments should prepare a roadmap in this regard and work accordingly by sending proposals on time. The CS also reviewed the preparations to conduct the state service exam twice in 2027.

Moreover, Barnwal asked heads of all departments to review the promotions after the meetings of state and district-level promotion committees.

He pointed out that vacant posts after retirement should be looked at minutely and they should be filled either by direct recruitment or appointment on compassionate grounds.

For direct recruitment, proposals should be sent timely to MP Employees Selection Board and MP Public Service Commission. It was informed in the meeting that the School Education Department has made the maximum of 904 appointments on compassionate grounds. More than 2,300 cases are pending in different departments.

CS reviewed the pending cases and directed departments to conduct a special campaign for appointment on compassionate grounds.