Chhatarpur Man Found Dead Inside Locked Room; Laptop With Share Market, MCX Sites Open Beside Body, Probe Underway

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside his house in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Thursday.

The body was discovered inside a locked room in the Orchha Road police station area.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Rajesh Agrawal. His body was found lying on a mattress spread on the floor. He was wearing only a vest and underwear, and blood was seen coming from his nose.

A laptop kept near the body was switched on, with websites related to the share market and MCX trading open on the screen.

Police said it is still not clear whether the death was due to suicide, murder, illness or any natural reason. A case has been registered and investigation has started. Officials said the exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report and FSL examination.

Orchha Road police station sub-inspector Deepak Yadav said police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. When the room door did not open for a long time, officers pushed it open and found Rajesh lying dead inside.

Police said the room lights were switched on, while a mobile phone and the running laptop were found nearby. The laptop screen reportedly showed market data and trading portals linked to MCX and the stock market.

Locked Inside Since 2 Days

Rajesh’s 90-year-old mother told police that he had locked himself inside the room for the last two days. She said he had entered the room on Tuesday night around 8 to 9 PM and did not come out after that.

According to her, he often stayed alone in the room and only occasionally stepped out for food or water.

Police also said the deceased’s wife and son are mentally unwell. During the investigation, they were reportedly unable to understand the situation. Officers said the wife continued making rotis in the kitchen while the son sat on the sofa, unaware of what had happened inside the house.

Investigators later found a register containing contact numbers of relatives, after which family members and community members were informed.

Police sources said the family originally belonged to Baruasagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district and had shifted to Chhatarpur after selling their old house. They had moved into the new house around a month ago.

Sources also claimed that Rajesh was allegedly involved in MCX trading and betting-related activities in the past, though police have not officially confirmed this.

The FSL team has inspected the scene, and police said further action will be taken after the investigation and postmortem report are completed.