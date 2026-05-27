Chhatarpur Man Arrested After VIDEO Shows Him Openly Selling Alcohol On Scooty | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was caught transporting liquor freely on a scooter in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, as reported on Wednesday.

The matter came to fore after a video of him openly transporting and selling liquor on a scooter went viral on social media.

In the video, the accused, with his face masked at first, can be seen carrying several boxes of alcohol on the scooter. He also tried to hide the boxes by covering them with a cloth.

During the incident, a passerby recorded a video of the man. Instead of stopping, the accused can be seen acting fearlessly and even taking out a liquor bottle in front of the camera and showing it openly.

#WATCH | Man Caught Transporting Liquor On Scooter In Chhatarpur; Arrested After Video Goes Viral #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/9Dl0yzE8hi — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 27, 2026

Scooter without number plate

According to police, the incident took place on Satai Road under the Civil Lines Police Station area. The accused was seen carrying multiple cartons of liquor on a scooter without a registration number plate.

After the video surfaced online, police launched an action and arrested the accused, identified as Sohit Shivhare, a resident of Bagauta village.

Police recovered one carton of beer, one carton of masala liquor and one carton of country-made liquor from the scooter. The liquor and the vehicle have been seized.

Officials said they were questioning the accused to find out where the liquor was brought from and where it was being supplied.

Civil Lines police station in-charge Ashutosh Shrotiya said a case has been registered against the accused under the Excise Act.

Police are also investigating whether the liquor came from a licensed shop or was being transported illegally.

Further legal action will be taken after the investigation is completed.