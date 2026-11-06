Chhatarpur Jalvihar Fair: Viral VIDEO Shows Orchestra Dancers Performing Bold Moves In Front Of Families & Children; Sparks Row Over Cultural Decorum

Chhatarpur Jalvihar Fair: Orchestra Dance Performances Spark Row Over Cultural Decorum |

Chhatarpur News: The historic Jalvihar Fair in Chhatarpur has come under scrutiny following allegations of vulgarity during an orchestra performance organised by the Municipal Council. Female dancers were reportedly seen performing bold moves to Bollywood songs in revealing outfits, triggering resentment among local residents. People have questioned whether such performances were appropriate for a cultural event attended by families and children.

The Jalvihar Fair cultural programme has a rich history dating back to the princely era. Every year, the Municipal Council organises various cultural programmes to promote the city's art, traditions and heritage. However, the recent orchestra dance performance has raised questions about the selection of entertainment programmes and the organisers' understanding of cultural activities.

Local residents have alleged that the performances crossed the limits of public decorum. They said that programmes organised in the name of culture should be suitable for audiences of all age groups. According to the local residents, the Jalvihar Fair cultural programme should have focused on local artists, traditional performances and Bundeli culture instead of entertainment that could make families uncomfortable.

#WATCH | Women Dancers Perform During Historic Jal Vihar Mela In Chhatarpur; Videos Spark Controversy #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/LhfzSoldyj — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 6, 2026

Questions Raised Over Municipal Council's Role

The dance performances controversy has also brought the role of local public representatives and municipal officials into focus. Chhatarpur MLA Lalita Yadav, Municipal Council President Jyoti Chaurasia and Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Madhuri Sharma have faced questions over the nature of the programmes organised at the fair.

Rekha Yadav, Chairperson of the Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Women, also belongs to the district. Residents have questioned whether the organisers and officials responsible for the event had reviewed the performances before allowing them on stage.

Promote Bundeli Folk Art, Local Talent And Family-Friendly Entertainment: Locals

The controversy over dance performances has triggered demands for accountability from the municipal authorities. Locals raised the questions about the process used to select performers and approve cultural programmes.

Residents said the historic Jalvihar Fair is an important part of Chhatarpur's cultural identity and should maintain its traditional character. They also suggested that the Municipal Council cultural event should promote Bundeli folk art, local talent and family-friendly entertainment.