Bhopal Police Make Background Verification Mandatory For Home Healthcare Workers, Caretakers And Nursing Attendants; Agencies Must Issue Photo IDs Or Face Legal Action | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar has issued an order making police verification and identity checks mandatory for private healthcare workers, caretakers and attendants deployed at patients' homes.

The order aims to prevent crimes such as theft, fraud, assault, abuse, extortion and exploitation of senior citizens and vulnerable individuals.

The order said caretakers often gain access to residents' private lives, valuables, financial information and sensitive personal details, making proper background verification essential.

Under the order, all agencies providing healthcare attendants, nursing assistants, elderly care workers and other domestic caretakers must obtain the necessary registrations and licences.

They must maintain updated records of employees, including their identity, permanent and temporary addresses, photographs, contact details, employment history and verification status.

Caretakers must not intrude on patients' privacy and must avoid sharing personal or medical information on social media. Agencies must provide safety training, supervise employees and immediately report suspicious activities or criminal incidents to the police.

The order will remain in force for two months from the date of issuance. Violations will invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Identity cards for caretakers

Agencies must ensure police verification of every employee before deployment.

They are also required to issue photo identity cards and inform patients or their close relatives about the caretaker's identity, photograph, service details and expected arrival time.

The order further directs agencies to maintain records of employee deployment, attendance, replacements and complaints.

Any replacement must be communicated to the patient or family in advance and the new employee must undergo the same verification process.