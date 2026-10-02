Chhatarpur Horror: Bike-Borne Assailants Caught Sta*bing Woman In Broad Daylight; Disturbing CCTV Clip Surfaces

Chhatarpur Horror: Bike-Borne Assailants Caught Sta*bing Woman In Broad Daylight | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly chased and killed by two bike-borne assailants in Chhatarpur, while her two young children were later found asleep inside her locked house, according to preliminary information. The incident was reported from the Civil Lines police station area. Following information about the killing, senior police officials, including the Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO), rushed to the spot.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to collect evidence.

Police cordoned off the area and began collecting fingerprints and other forensic evidence that could help identify the assailants and establish the sequence of events.

According to information gathered from residents, Jyoti was originally from Maharajpur and was living with her children in a rented house in Amaltas Colony.

She reportedly worked at Pranjal Hotel in the city.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing and attempting to identify the two assailants. Investigators are also examining Jyoti’s contacts and recent activities to determine the motive behind the crime.

Two Children Found Inside Locked House

During the investigation, police reached Jyoti’s residence and reportedly found the door locked from outside. The police team broke open the lock and entered the house.

Inside, officers found Jyoti’s two children, aged around four and six years, asleep. Both children were safely brought out and taken away in a police vehicle.

It remains unclear how the children came to be locked inside. One possibility being examined is that Jyoti may have secured them inside before leaving the house for their safety. Police are also investigating whether someone else locked the house from outside.

No official conclusion regarding these circumstances has been announced so far. Probe underway