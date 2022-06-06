e-Paper Get App

Chhatarpur: Fire breaks out in car decor shop, goods worth crores gutted

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a car decoration and auto parts shop situated in front of Christian School on Naugaon Road on Sunday.

According to information, goods worth crores of rupees were gutted in the fire. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Though the exact cause of fire is yet to be established, it is believed that it broke out because of a short-circuit.

On getting information, 11 fire tenders along with firefighters were pushed into action. It took hours to douse the flames. The fire tenders from across the district were called upon to control the situation.

Fire officials said that smoke was noticed by some people coming out from the shop. They immediately informed the shop owners and its employees. The fire broke out at the ground of the shop where batteries were kept. Soon, fire engulfed the entire shop. It also spread to three more shops and engulfed them.

The shop owner told the police that he would calculate the price of gutted goods and would hand over a list of losses.

