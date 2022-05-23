Chhatarpur: Woman commits suicide, her family members accuses in-laws for dowry

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Gadhimalhara, a police official said. Her family members claimed that she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry.

The woman identified as Preeti Patel, 25, a resident of Panna district married to Dashrath Patel, a resident of Gadhimalhara about six years ago.

Sources said that Preeti had a heated argument with husband over some family issues on Sunday. She later consumed pesticide.

As her condition deteriorated, she was taken to a nearby hospital from where she was rushed to Chhatarpur district hospital. She was later referred to Jhansi medical college, where she died.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Preeti’s mother Sakshi Bai Patel said that her daughter was being harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. She also claimed that Preeti was forcibly made to consume the pesticide.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:31 PM IST