e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalChhatarpur: Complaints against illegal sand mining rise

Chhatarpur: Complaints against illegal sand mining rise

As per allegations, illegal sand mandis are operating near Satai Road, Home Guard Office and near Gayatri Mandir Bus Stand.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Overloaded tractors with sand are running on the road leading to accidents everyday near Satai Road and Gayatri Mandir. Despite the directions of the Supreme Court, the business of illegal sand mining is going on indiscriminately in the district including Chhatarpur.

As per allegations, illegal sand mandis are operating near Satai Road, Home Guard Office and near Gayatri Mandir Bus Stand. More than one 100 tractors are parked with sand every day in the sand market near Satai Road and Gayatri Mandir. The nearby river banks have been excavated by the sand mafia, residents have alleged.

As per reports, a teacher is operating an illegal sand business and the mineral department is doing little to curb it. According to mining inspector ChhatarpurAshok Dwivedi, from time to time, tractors are seized by the mineral department, which either do not have pit-pass or are overloaded with sand. “If the complaint of an overloaded tractor is reported at Gayatri Mandir and Satai Road, then action will be taken immediately,” he added.

Read Also
Chhatarpur: Job security demands; guest faculty members submit memorandum to collector
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Satna: Adverse road conditions, administration on sleep, say residents

Satna: Adverse road conditions, administration on sleep, say residents

Narmadapuram: Seminar on promotion of tourism in tribal areas held

Narmadapuram: Seminar on promotion of tourism in tribal areas held

Morena: Shani temple complex plan discussed

Morena: Shani temple complex plan discussed

Chhatarpur: Complaints against illegal sand mining rise

Chhatarpur: Complaints against illegal sand mining rise

Narmadapuram: Week-long health check-up camp of elephants, mahouts ends

Narmadapuram: Week-long health check-up camp of elephants, mahouts ends