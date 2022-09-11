Chhatarpur: Complaints against illegal sand mining rise

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Overloaded tractors with sand are running on the road leading to accidents everyday near Satai Road and Gayatri Mandir. Despite the directions of the Supreme Court, the business of illegal sand mining is going on indiscriminately in the district including Chhatarpur.

As per allegations, illegal sand mandis are operating near Satai Road, Home Guard Office and near Gayatri Mandir Bus Stand. More than one 100 tractors are parked with sand every day in the sand market near Satai Road and Gayatri Mandir. The nearby river banks have been excavated by the sand mafia, residents have alleged.

As per reports, a teacher is operating an illegal sand business and the mineral department is doing little to curb it. According to mining inspector ChhatarpurAshok Dwivedi, from time to time, tractors are seized by the mineral department, which either do not have pit-pass or are overloaded with sand. “If the complaint of an overloaded tractor is reported at Gayatri Mandir and Satai Road, then action will be taken immediately,” he added.