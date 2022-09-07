Chhatarpur: Job security demands; guest faculty members submit memorandum to collector

Guest faculty members submit memorandum |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the call of the Madhya Pradesh Guest Faculty Association demanding job security, all the guest faculty members of several colleges of Khajuraho town of Chhatarpur district submitted a memorandum to the Chhatarpur district collector Sandeep G Rajappa on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, which was observed on Monday.

A similar action was carried out by the guest faculty members in Gaurihar tehsil and Barigarh town of the district. In the memorandum, which has been addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. All the guest faculty members of numerous colleges have demanded their posts to be permanent and job security from CM Chouhan, which has been a grim issue since long.

This move comes from the guest faculty members’ side after a prolonged delay in retaining them on the said posts and providing them all the benefits as that of a professor.

Notably, the home minister of the state, Narottam Mishra and CM Chouhan came to the aid of the hassled guest faculty members earlier and had promised to induct them as professors on a permanent basis. However, as alleged by the current guest faculty members, no heed has been paid to the issue as yet. Following which they submitted a memorandum in this regard.