Chhatarpur B.Ed. Examination Fraud: Four Imposters Caught Taking Exam In Place Of Actual Candidates At Maharaja Chhatrasal University |

Madhya Pradesh Education News: A B.Ed. examination cheating case was reported at Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University in Chhatarpur. Four people were caught writing the B.Ed. examination on behalf of registered candidates in the university.

The flying squad caught three men and one woman after finding a mismatch between their faces and the photographs on the admit cards.

Following a complaint filed by the university administration regarding the fake candidates in the examination, all four were handed over to the Civil Lines police. The police are investigating the case to identify the candidates they were appearing for and determine whether others were involved in the B.Ed. exam cheating case.

Flying Squad Spots Mismatch In Admit Card Photographs

According to reports, B.Ed. examinations are currently underway at Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University. During a routine inspection, the flying squad checked the identity documents and admit cards of the students.

Read Also Bhopal FDA Raids Restaurant After Customer Finds Piece Of Steel Wire In Kadhai Paneer | VIDEO

During the verification, officials noticed that the photographs on the admit cards did not match the faces of four examinees. Further questioning revealed that they were appearing for the examination in place of the actual candidates.

Three Men And One Woman Among The Imposters Caught

The four fake candidates, including three men and one woman, were taken into custody by the examination committee and handed over to the Civil Lines police following a complaint from the university.

The police are questioning them to find out which registered candidates they were replacing. Investigators are also looking into whether more people were involved in the examination fraud.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

FPJ Smart — Daily News GamesFPJ Smart: five news games, new every morning.game.freepressjournal.in