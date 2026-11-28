MPPSC State Service Exam 2027: New Exam Pattern Introduced, 1 Mark Deducted For Every Wrong Answer | Representative image

MPPSC 2027 Exam Pattern: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced a revised exam pattern for the State Service Examination 2027. The announcement comes after Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav declared that the MPPSC State Service Examination will be conducted twice a year from 2027, giving aspirants more opportunities to secure government jobs in the state.

The changes have been announced for the State Service Examination 2027 and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2027. Under the revised MPPSC exam pattern, candidates will lose one mark for every incorrect answer, while each correct answer will carry three marks.

The Commission has introduced the 3R-W system (3 marks for a right answer and 1 mark deducted for a wrong answer). Both preliminary examination papers will have 100 questions each, with two hours allotted for each paper.

MPPSC Prelims 2027: Two Papers Of 300 Marks Each

The MPPSC preliminary examination will consist of two papers: General Studies and General Aptitude Test. Each paper will carry 300 marks and contain 100 objective-type questions, with four options for every question.

Both papers will be available in Hindi and English. However, Hindi comprehension questions in the second paper will be provided only in Hindi.

40% And 30% Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates from the unreserved category, including women, must score at least 40% marks in each paper. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS and PwD categories must secure at least 30%.

The General Aptitude Test will be qualifying in nature. Its marks will not be included in the preliminary examination merit list.

MPPSC Mains 2027: 1,500 Marks, Interview of 185 Marks

Candidates up to 20 times the number of advertised vacancies will be shortlisted for the Main examination, category-wise. Candidates securing equal marks will also be included.

The MPPSC Mains examination will be descriptive and consist of six compulsory papers:

Four General Studies papers carrying 300 marks each, with three hours allotted for each paper.

General Hindi and Grammar carrying 200 marks, with a two-hour duration.

Hindi Essay Writing and Drafting carrying 100 marks, with a two-and-a-half-hour duration.

The Main examination will carry 1,500 marks, while the interview will carry 185 marks. The final selection will be based on a total of 1,685 marks.

Mains Qualifying Marks And Interview Shortlisting

Candidates in the unreserved category must score at least 40% marks in each Main examination paper. The minimum qualifying marks for SC, ST, OBC, EWS and PwD candidates will be 30%.

After the Mains examination, candidates up to three times the number of advertised vacancies, category-wise, will be called for the interview. Candidates with equal marks will also be considered.

State Forest Service Exam To Follow A Different Merit System

The syllabus for the State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2027 will be the same as that of the State Service Preliminary Examination.

However, the merit calculation will differ. For the State Service Preliminary Examination, the General Aptitude Test will be qualifying only. For the State Forest Service Examination, marks obtained in both papers will count towards the merit list.

Five Days To Raise Objections To MPPSC Answer Key

After the preliminary examination, MPPSC will release a provisional answer key on its official website. Candidates will get five days to raise objections to questions and answers through the online portal. A prescribed fee per question, along with a portal fee, will be charged.

The Commission has also clarified that the Hindi version of a question will prevail if there is any discrepancy between the Hindi and English versions.

If a question has more than one correct answer, all correct options will be accepted. If none of the options is correct, the question will be deleted and marks for it will be awarded to all candidates.

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