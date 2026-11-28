Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) mayor-in-council (MiC) on Friday approved the allotment of 503 houses across multiple residential projects under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' (PMAY). The MIC cleared 14 of the 16 proposals placed before it, while two were deferred to the next meeting.

The decision comes days after Free Press published a report on Nov 21 highlighting the plight of over 100 economically weaker section (EWS) families awaiting house allotments despite depositing earnest money. The decision brought major relief to over 100 families who had been waiting for their first homes for nearly a year.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of 13 sewage department high-tension connections, with a combined load of 7.7 MW, in the state's captive solar power project and approval of the BMC's 2025-26 balance sheet were deferred to the next MIC meeting.

Rajendra Nagar gets lion's share of housing allotments

The largest share, 288 houses, was approved for beneficiaries in the Rajendra Nagar residential project under PMAY Urban 2.0. Another 53 beneficiaries were cleared for the Arhedi project, while 143 were approved across three projects: 100 in Bhauri, 42 at 12 Number Bus Stop and one in Ganga Nagar. Additionally, 19 eligible applicants from Jawahar Chowk Tin Shed were approved for EWS houses in the Bhauri project.

The MIC also approved an EWS house in Kalkheda for Chandni Vishwakarma, who secured first rank in Class 12 in Madhya Pradesh, fulfilling an assurance given by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a public interaction programme on June 15, 2026.

Apart from this, the council approved a price of Rs 61 lakh per unit for 53 low-income group (LIG) duplex houses in the Arhedi project. It also cleared an e-tender-cum-e-auction process for the disposal of 212 three-bedroom independent duplexes and 145 residential plots in Bhauri. Under the Kalkheda project, registrations of 15 ineligible applicants were cancelled, with approval for refunds of their deposited amounts.

Nod to Rs 15.18 crore sewage water project

The MIC approved a proposal to supply 2 MLD of treated water from the Sankhedi sewage treatment plant to the Satgarhi industrial area through a ductile iron (DI) pipeline after tertiary treatment. The Rs 15.18 crore project will be executed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, subject to state government permission.

Other approvals included confirmation of executive engineer Brajesh Kaushal's suspension, promotion of a sub-engineer to assistant engineer, transfer of 'Ladli Laxmi Path' (Depot Square to Polytechnic Square) to the BMC and shifting of a proposed community hall from Dhobighat to Professor Colony.