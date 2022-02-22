Chhatarpur: 10-yr-old girl raped near school in MP

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man after she went out of her school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a village under Harpalpur police station area on Monday following which the 50-year-old accused was arrested, they said.

The Class 5 student went behind her school building to answer nature's call during her classes.

A 50-year-old man then forcibly took her to a deserted place nearby and allegedly raped her, Harpalpur police station in-charge Dharmendra Singh said.

Some villagers rushed to the spot after hearing cries of the girl and alerted the police, he said.

The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

ALSO READ Bhopal: MP from Mandsaur Sudhir Gupta shortlisted for Sansad Ratna Award

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 02:37 PM IST