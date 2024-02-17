Cheetah Safari: Zoo Cheetahs To Be Kept In Kuno

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is likely to visit Kuno National Park on February 25 to lay the foundation stone for Cheetah Safari cum Cheetah Interpretation Centre. A senior official said once things were finalised, then union forest minister Bhupendra Yadav might also attend the programme. The Cheetah Safari and interpretation centre will come up on 180 hectares that includes 156 hectares of revenue land and 125 hectares land in Sasaipura village.

For Cheetah Safari, wild cheetahs will not be kept inside enclosures. It is only the zoo cheetahs or those cheetahs, which are unable to feed themselves will be kept. At present, Kuno doenn’t have zoo cheetahs. Once the Cheetah Safari takes the shape, then zoo cheetahs may be brought from other countries. The move to introduce Cheetah Safari at Kuno is at an infant stage. It is not decided that how many enclosures will be built under Cheetah Safari and how many zoo cheetahs will be kept inside them.