Cheetah Found Injured In MP's Morena; State Tiger Strike Force Probes Possible Foul Play | Representative Image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-month-old cheetah was found injured in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district and shifted to a medical facility at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur for treatment, a senior forest official said on Monday.

The Indian-born cheetah was found in poor health with an injury mark on its back in the Pahargarh range of the Morena forest division on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sameeta Rajora told PTI over the phone.

A team from the State Tiger Strike Force (STSF), a specialised wildlife crime-fighting unit of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, has been sent to the spot to investigate possible foul play.

Cause Of Injury Yet To Be Determined

When asked whether the cheetah had been attacked, Rajora said it was too early to determine whether the injuries were caused by another wild animal, such as a leopard, or by humans.

"The cause of the injury is not yet clear. The cheetah is undergoing medical tests, including an X-ray. It would be examined thoroughly at night. An expert veterinarian from Jabalpur is expected to reach KNP by then to assess its condition," Rajora said.

She added that the cheetah's condition could be assessed accurately only after a thorough examination by specialists.

"It is very much alive. It is responsive. We will give the best treatment. A clearer picture will emerge by Tuesday. The monitoring team in the area reported that the cheetah appeared injured and was not moving normally," she said.

Pahargarh Area Previously Linked To Alleged Leopard Poaching

The Pahargarh area in Morena had recently drawn attention over an alleged leopard-poaching racket in which a prominent non-governmental organisation was reportedly implicated, Rajora confirmed.

However, officials have not established any connection between the alleged poaching activities and the cheetah's injuries.

Meanwhile, Kuno National Park is currently home to 53 cheetahs, including 40 born in India, according to Rajora.