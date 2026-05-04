'Change Must Begin With Us...' Sagar Sarpanch Representative Refuses Dowry In Son's Wedding, Returns ₹1.21 Lakh Cash To Bride's Father

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In these grim times, when the internet is full of cases of dowry harassment, a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar is emerging as a ray of hope.

The story is from Rahil Tehesil of Sagar, where Sarpanch representative Kamlesh Patel returned a dowry of Rs 1.21 lakh given by the bride's side for his son's marriage ceremony. He accepted Rs 11 and a coconut as a shagun-- token of love and respect.

According to the information, Guddu Patel, elder son of Sarpanch representative Kamlesh Patel, was scheduled to tie knot with Sadhna Patel on April 26. Sadhna's father belongs to a middle-class family in the Tili area of Sagar. He works as an autorickshaw driver to support his family.

Sadhna is the second among his three daughters.

During the Phaldan ceremony of his elder son, Guddu Patel, when the bride’s family approached the stage to present a gift of 1.21 lakh as part of the traditional ritual, Sarpanch representative Kamlesh Patel politely refused the cash. His kind gesture left Sadhna's family in tears of happiness.

To honour the sanctity of the ritual, he accepted Rs 11 and a coconut.

Addressing the gathering, Kamlesh Patel delivered a powerful message-- “I do not want a daughter-in-law; I want a daughter. Marriage is not a business deal. Many families are broken and many good matches are lost because of the fear of dowry; change must begin with us."

Patel has emerged as the inspiration of the entire society, sending the message that "a daughter is not a burden, she deserves all respect.”