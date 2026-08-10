'Chaddi Chor' Creates Ruckus In MP's Chhatarpur As Undergarments Of Residents Go Missing

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bizzare theft was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, where some miscreants are targeting undergarments of people, leaving cash, mobile phones, jewellery and bikes untouched!

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Lavkushnagar police station chhatarpur.

According to the victim, the undergarments started disappearing from his house around a week ago.

Initially, he did not take the matter seriously and assumed that the clothes might have been misplaced. However, when the same pattern continued for several days, he became convinced that someone was deliberately stealing them.

The victim told police that only undergarments were being taken, while other belongings remained untouched.

The repeated incidents have caused concern among family members, who are now worried that the unidentified person could enter the house again.

The unusual nature of the complaint has also left police trying to determine the motive behind targeting only undergarments.

In a typical theft, criminals generally focus on cash, jewellery, mobile phones or other expensive items. In this case, however, the suspected thief appears to have no interest in valuables.

Meanwhile, the bizarre incidents have become a topic of discussion in the locality.

The victim hopes police will soon identify the person responsible and bring an end to the unusual thefts that have continued for a week.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the disappearances and trying to establish how the clothes were taken.

Investigators are also expected to determine whether the person entered the house or removed the garments from outside.