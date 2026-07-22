Chaddi-Baniyan Gang Strikes Bhopal's IPS School, Flees With ₹3.92 Lakh

Chaddi-Baniyan Gang Strikes Bhopal IPS School, Flees With ₹3.92 Lakh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Suspected Chaddi-Baniyan Gang members looted ₹3.92 lakh from IPS School after breaking into the principal's office and accounts section in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

The incident happened in IPS School on Narmadapuram Road, located within the Misrod police station limits in Bhopal

According to the report, the miscreants entered the school premises, broke the locks of several offices one after another, stole ₹3,92,280, and fled.

The stolen amount consisted of student fees collected over the previous two days.

According to the police, 62-year-old Pradeep Pandey, a resident of Shakti Nagar and the school's manager, lodged the complaint.

In the report, the school had closed as usual on the evening of July 18. Panic ensued when the staff arrived at the school on the morning of July 20.

The door handles and locks of the Principal's, Vice-Principal's, and the Principal's PA's offices were found broken.

Read Also Over 400 Athletes Participate In Athletics Talent Search 2026-27 Trials In Bhopal

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the locks of the accounts section, the store, and the main gate had also been forced open. When the Principal checked the cupboard and drawer in his room, the ₹3.92 lakh in fees kept there was missing.

This incident has raised serious questions regarding the school management's security arrangements and the alertness of the security personnel.

It is reported that five security guards are deployed during the day and four at night to secure the school premises. Despite the presence of four guards at night, the thieves entered the premises fearlessly, broke into multiple offices, calmly collected the cash, and escaped, all without any of the guards even realizing it.

The police are now also investigating the activities of the security personnel at the time of the incident and whether any insider involvement or negligence on the part of the guards was a factor.