Bhopal Honey Trap Case: Court Rejects Bail Of Woman Accused Of Extortion | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district and sessions court has rejected the bail plea of a woman arrested in connection with an alleged honey trap and extortion case involving deputy director (health) Dr Himanshu Jaiswar. The suspect has been sent to judicial remand.

Advocate Rajesh Shukla, appearing for the suspect, said, "The accused had already lodged complaints through CM Helpline against Dr Himanshu Jaiswar, but no FIR was registered against Dr Jaiswar.

However, an FIR against her was registered on Dr Jaiswar's complaint. Both families are known to each other and are neighbours in E6, Arera Colony. The bail petition was filed in the CJM court, which rejected it. Now we will move the sessions court."

According to the complaint, Dr Himanshu Jaiswar, a resident of Arera Colony and an employee of the Madhya Pradesh Health Department since 2013, came in contact with the woman through a former departmental official.

The complainant alleged that the woman first befriended his wife and gradually gained access to the family. The doctor told police that the woman sought financial assistance on several occasions, citing personal crises, illness and house loan repayments.

The doctor alleged that he lent her around Rs 12 lakh over a period. In return, she gave him a cheque for Rs 5 lakh and asked him not to deposit it without her consent.