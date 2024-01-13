Chaar Bayt, Mushaira, Patiyagoi Of Bhopal At ‘Pari Bazaar 2024’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chaar Bayt, Mushaira and Patiyagoi of Bhopal were held at Gauhar Mahal. It was part of the second-day of a four-day ‘Pari Bazaar - 2024,’ organised by Begums of Bhopal.

The fest is held on Rang-e-Bagh theme which is dedicated to Madhya Pradesh’s prominent and traditional block print - Bagh.

Vaishali and her troupe presented Chaar Bayt . In about 50 minutes, the artists performed 'Yeh Na Thi Hamari Kismat Ke Visaal Yaar Hota'...,’ ‘ Dil ki uljhan le chali hai…,’ ‘Julfe pencha ke qareeb…,’ and ‘Apne gham khane ko yaadon se saja rakha hain…’.

Earlier, on the request of the audience, Commissioner of School Education Department, Anubha Srivastava presented ‘ aalam mein to har synth bahar aayi hui hai…’ undee Chaar Bayt. Chaar Bayt is a 400-year-old traditional performing art, performed by a group of artists or singers. Chaar Bayt or Four Stanzas is a form of folklore and performing art.

Besides, poets Nusrat Mehndi, Badr Wasti, Amber Abid, Goshiya Sabin, Santosh Khirwadkar and Dinesh Prabhat recited poems under Mushaira. Zubair Alam of Bhopal presented the story of two friends in a very familiar Bhopali style in Patiyagoi. Zubair presented the book written by Rafi Shabbir and Rumi Jaffrey's Bhopali Tappe. Aarushi's children’s performance was also held.